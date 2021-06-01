🔊 Listen to this

West Side Parade Grand Marshal Cpl. John Richards waves to the crowd as the parade kicked off Monday morning at Kingston Corners.

Onlookers line the sidewalk on Wyoming Avenue in Forty Fort as the parade makes its way through the borough to the cemetery.

Don Williams speaks during Monday’s Memorial Day ceremony at the Forty Fort Cemetery while Chuck Pavlick of the Kingston VFW Post 283 listens.

Veterans salute the new colors as they are raised by Richard Pries, commander of the Kingston American Legion Black Diamond Post 395, and Terry Acker, commander of the Kingston VFW Post 283.

KINGSTON — The sun was shining and the residents of Kingston, Forty Fort, Edwardsville and all over the West Side were out in full force to watch Monday’s West Side Veterans Memorial Day Parade, paying tribute to those who gave their lives while defending the United States.

From Kingston Corners to the Forty Fort Cemetery, the sidewalks on either side of Wyoming Avenue were full of people waving American flags and wearing their red, white and blue colors proudly as the procession marched down the avenue Monday morning.

“It was a lot of work to put this all together,” said Richard Pries, the commander of Kingston American Legion Black Diamond Post 395, who served as co-chair of this year’s parade along with the commander of the Kingston VFW Post 283, Terry Acker. “I think it turned out great.”

The Memorial Day festivities carried on after the parade reached its end, as well; a small ceremony was held in the Forty Fort Cemetery to further pay respects to soldiers lost in battle.

Pries could be seen riding toward the front of the procession, just behind the parade’s Grand Marshal, Cpl. John Richards.

Richards, a veteran of the Vietnam War, received both the Silver Star and Purple Heart for his service.

Emergency vehicles from each of the three boroughs represented in the parade led the way: Edwardsville, Kingston and Forty Fort.

From there back, it was a colorful and dazzling display of patriotism from organizations of all walks of life: Legion riders, local politicians, Little Leaguers, Cub Scouts and more, in a seemingly endless procession that stepped off from Kingston Corners at 10:30 a.m. sharp.

The long march through Kingston and Forty Fort took about an hour, with the first couple of groups in the parade reaching the Forty Fort Cemetery just after 11:30 a.m. much to the delight of the crowd gathered at the end of the route.

A large chunk of that crowd followed the procession into the ceremony for the ceremony, featuring musical accompanient from the Wyoming Valley West marching band.

Chuck Pavlick, from the Kingston VFW, spoke after an opening prayer and a rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner from the Valley West band.

“We’re here today in honor of our fallen brothers and sisters,” Pavlick said. “We must remember each and every one of them today … this is their day.”

Pavlick then introduced guest speaker Don Williams, who is no stranger to the West Side Parade: he’s marched in the last 40 of them, counting Monday’s parade, and his family has had a presence in the annual parade dating all the way back to the very first West Side Veterans Memorial Day Parade, back in 1891.

“I can’t thank everyone enough who asked me to speak here today,” Williams said. “This parade has become, and will remain, indelibly etched into the very fabric of the lives of my family.”

Williams recounted for the crowd how his great-grandfather, Edward Williams, had taken part in the very first parade in 1891, and since then his grandfather, father, sister and three children have also marched — marking five generations of the Williams family to take part.

“I never got the chance to ask my father why this was so important to him and to our family,” Williams said. “But what I did witness firsthand was his undying devotion to continuing what his grandfather began.”

Williams would then recount the number of lost American soldiers in wars spanning the history of the United States, with a bell tolling for the victims lost in wars as far back as the American Revolution, and as recently as the Iraq War.

The 300 men lost in the Battle of Wyoming were also recognized, some of whom were buried in the very cemetery where Williams spoke.

“We must always remember the fallen,” he said. “We could all probably think of someone who has given the last full measure of devotion for this country.”

The ceremony was concluded with the retiring of the old colors posted in the cemetery, with the new flag being raised by Pries and Acker.

The message was, is and will always remain clear, according to Pavlick during his remarks — Memorial Day is just that, a memorial to the brave men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

“Remember those we’ve lost today,” Pavlick said.

“Today, Memorial Day … this is their day.”