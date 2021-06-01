Ashley’s Memorial Day Parade brings families, friends out to remember the fallen

Riley Kane, 2, walks with her grandmother, Theresa Kane, along Main Street in Ashley looking for a spot at watch the Ashley Memorial Day Parade Monday.

Waving American flags and waving to friends in the Ashley Memorial Day Parade Monday.

Members of the Ashley Fire Department march in the Ashley Memorial Day Parade on Monday.

Members of The Wyoming Valley Fife and Drums march in the Ashley Memorial Day Parade Monday.

Watching the Memoral Day Parade from the curb on Main Street in Ashley, from left, are Sue Trudnak, Addison Trudnak, 5, Aubrey Trudnak, 8, and Michelle Miller.

ASHLEY — As she watched scores of patriotic participants proceed down Main Street on Monday, Polly Zardecki remembered riding her bicycle with friends in the Ashley Memorial Day Parade as a youngster with her friends.

They would decorate their bicycles in red, white and blue, even wrapping streamers around the frames, she said.

The parade, one of the oldest in the nation, saw many residents, flags in hands, lining the street and cheering on parade entries as they passed by.

Zardecki and her husband, Jack, lifelong borough residents, said they relished the opportunity to attend the commemoration, especially because pandemic restrictions forced its cancelation last year.

“Its wonderful to get out and socialize, to once again get close to friends,” she said.

Honoring the fallen

Sheldon Arnold and Mitch Maxwell, members of the American Legion, appeared to thoroughly enjoy operating a mini vehicle playing patriotic marches near the tail end of the parade.

And although the duo concurred that the event was a great chance to gather with neighbors and friends, they wanted to remind everyone that the purpose of Memorial Day isn’t to signal the unofficial start of summer and picnic season.

It was established to provide an opportunity to honor the fallen – members of the military who made the ultimate sacrifice.

David Popson, whose brother is a Marine, said, “We’re here for the people that aren’t here.”

Popson also enjoyed seeing neighbors that he hadn’t seen since last year due to COVID-19.

“There’s my buddy Buzz MacGavin,” he said, greeting his friend.

Dressed as Uncle Sam as part of the America’s Best parade entry, Jack Kemp said he didn’t need to be asked twice to don the costume for the special day.

Kemp, 16, threw handfuls of candy to children lining the street, and the youngsters squealed and scrambled to pick up their favorites.

Colors of Old Glory

Ella Murray, 8 months old, was fully decked in glittery red, white and blue to watch the parade.

Her mother, Amy Elick, said her daughter had two outfits for the day, one for the parade and a second for a picnic later.

Elick said she had to modify her daughter’s wardrobe a bit because temperatures were expected to hover in the 60s, necessitating an extra sweater and leggings.

Elick said Memorial Day is just the first holiday this year that will find her daughter decked in red, white and blue. She’ll also wear the patriotic colors on July 4 and Veterans Day.

Ashley’s Memorial Day event started with a short service that included speeches and the playing of taps.

The parade lineup featured Ashley and Hanover Township emergency responders, elected officials such as borough Mayor Donald Sipple and state Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, D-Wilkes-Barre, Boy Scouts, clowns, step dancers, a pipe and drum unit, sports teams and local businesses.

Following the parade, many residents remained on Main Street to enjoy some refreshments and spend time catching up with neighbors and friends.