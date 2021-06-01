🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Hanover Township man who claimed he was “trained to kill” was arrested on charges he fought with city police officers investigating a fireworks complaint at the Sherman Hills apartment complex early Tuesday morning.

Twain Pearson, 36, was arraigned on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, lighting consumer firearms in close proximity to occupied properties and scattering rubbish. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $5,000 bail.

Police allegedly encountered Pearson at the apartment complex preparing to ignite fireworks with debris of discharged fireworks at about 12:27 a.m.

When officers advised Pearson of the city’s ordinance about fireworks, he allegedly became confrontational claiming he would “drop” officers and was “trained to kill.”

Pearson allegedly punched one officer in the face and swung at other officers.

Officers attempted to stun Pearson with a Taser three times during the struggle, police allege.

After Pearson was handcuffed, he allegedly continued to fight with officers as he was placed in a prisoner transport vehicle.

During the struggle to arrest Pearson, police said a large crowd gathered and surrounded officers.