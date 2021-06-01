🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Dinosaur World Live has been rescheduled to January 14, 2022. The show was originally scheduled for March 2020 and rescheduled for September as Dragons and Mythical Beasts. The January 2022 show will be the original show, Dinosaur World Live.

Patrons current tickets will remain valid for the new show.

Refunds are available at your point of purchase.

For more information contact the Sundance Vacations Box Office at the F.M. Kirby Center at 570-826-1100 or at [email protected]

— Bill O’Boyle