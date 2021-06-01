🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Tuesday showed Luzerne County with nine new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths. The death count is at 812.

The new report brings the county’s total cases to 31,811 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 18,443 cases and 473 deaths; Monroe County has 14,702 cases and 317 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed that as of Tuesday there were 684 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,202,863.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of May 21–May 27 stood at 3.8%.

Fully vaccinated people may choose not to wear a mask indoors or outdoors unless the business or organization requires it, following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Vaccine distribution

According to the CDC, as of Tuesday morning, June 1:

• Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 57.8% of its entire population, and the state ranks 9th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

• 54.2% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated while 71% have received their first dose.

• Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

• Vaccine providers have administered 10,581,876 total vaccine doses as of Tuesday, June 1.

• 4,699,696 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 43,500 people per day receiving vaccinations.

• 1,574,073 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

• 6,273,769 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 11,346,680 doses will have been allocated through June 5:

• 297,160 first/single doses will have been allocated this week.

• 299,960 second doses will have been allocated this week.

To date, we have administered 10,581,876 doses total through May 31:

• First/single doses: 6,273,769 administered

• Second doses: 4,308,107 administered

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Statewide data

There are 1,028 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 257 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

As of 11:59 p.m. Saturday, May 29, there were 6 new deaths, as of 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, May 30, there were 5 new deaths, and as of 11:59 p.m. Monday, May 31, there were no new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 27,214 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 162,182 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 638 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,604,962 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 71,737 resident cases of COVID-19, and 15,407 cases among employees, for a total of 87,144 at 1,592 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 13,281 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 28,743 of our total cases are among health care workers.