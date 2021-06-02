Kevin’s also welcomes diners to expanded outdoor patio

Kevin’s Restaurant and Bar celebrated the opening of their newly-expanded outdoor patio with complimentary hors d’oeuvres and live music on Tuesday.

A hostess escorts a party to their seats at the new, expanded outdoor patio at Kevin’s. The patio’s grand opening was celebrated on Tuesday.

Dave Armbruster, better known as ‘Dex,’ plays some live music for diners at Kevin’s Restaurant and Bar on Tuesday evening.

KINGSTON — Live music, lively conversation and a full house marked the opening of Kevin’s Bar and Restaurant’s new expanded outdoor patio on Tuesday night — while also ringing in the end of state pandemic restrictions in bars and restaurants.

“It’s a relief to be able to use more space,” said restaurant manager Maurisa Piekara ahead of the patio’s official reopening at 5 p.m. on Tuesday. “We’ve also expanded seating at the bar, too.”

A steady stream of customers, some longtime Kevin’s patrons and some first-timers, filled out the patio as it opened, and before long the tables, shaded with umbrellas and still relatively distant from one another, filled up.

“We were all booked up pretty quick,” Piekara said.

The patio was initially scheduled to open two weeks ago, but inclement weather postponed the grand opening to Tuesday, where the weather was as perfect as can be for the occasion.

The newly-expanded patio wraps further around the outside of the restaurant, allowing for more seating than previously possible.

With restaurants and other businesses being officially allowed to return to 100% capacity as of Monday, the extra space couldn’t come at a better time as Kevin’s looks to return to as normal a dinner atmosphere as possible.

While the patio was Tuesday’s main attraction, Piekara also pointed out the benefits that the lifted restrictions would have on the dining room, as well.

“Now we don’t have to worry about where we could safely put people inside, in case of the rain or something like that,” Piekara said. “That was a big worry for awhile.”

But with as lovely an evening as Tuesday turned out to be weather-wise, customers were loving the new patio setup.

“This was worth every penny they put in to it,” said Forty Fort resident Lisa Basar, a frequent Kevin’s diner. “This is so nice, with the live music and everything.”

Basar said that she found about the patio’s opening on Facebook, and even though she typically dines at Kevin’s on Tuesday nights anyway, she made sure to get an outdoor table for her and her companions.

“I love it here,” she said. “Kevin’s has the best drinks around.”

While diners enjoyed their meals and beverages, the soothing sounds of an acoustic guitar filled the air.

Dan Armbruster, better known to local music fans as “Dex” (or maybe “Big Daddy Dex,” which Armbruster jokingly said he was trying to move away from), took center stage to provide some melody to the evening.

“One of my playing partners just started calling me ‘Dex’, and it stuck,” Armbruster said. “I’ve had that name for awhile … I’ve been playing for almost 40 years.”

Dex kicked off his set with a rendition of “Sunshine” by Jonathan Edwards, and settled into a groove with hits from the Eagles, Elvis Presley and more, some easy listening for a relaxing Tuesday night.

It really couldn’t have been a better night, a thought not lost on diners or on staff.

“People really want to be able to enjoy the air, enjoy the weather,” Piekara said. “It’s a perfect night for that.”