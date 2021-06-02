🔊 Listen to this

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania and the Justice Department announced Monday that it has reached a settlement with the City of Hazleton and the city’s police department to help people with limited English speaking skills to communicate with police.

The agreement resolves a Justice Department investigation of the police department under Title VI, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color and national origin by recipients of federal assistance. The Justice Department initiated its review after receiving a complaint from the Community Justice Project on behalf of a Hazleton resident who, on two separate occasions, within days of each other, had been forced to rely on his young son and then a co-worker to communicate with police.

The Hazleton Police Department has since agreed to secure appropriate and reliable means of communicating with the city’s large Spanish-speaking community.

“Timely and accurate communication between limited English proficient residents and police officers is essential to public safety. The changes required by this agreement will benefit crime victims and witnesses, but also help police officers do their jobs,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen M. Clarke for the Civil Rights Division. “We are pleased that Hazleton’s City and Police Department leadership support improvements to police policy and practices on language services.”

“Our office is proud to have joined with the Civil Rights Division on this important case. Ensuring that all individuals can communicate with law enforcement officers benefits all involved and is fundamental to our democracy,” Acting U.S. Attorney Bruce D. Brandler stated.

Under the agreement, the police department will soon release a new standard operating procedure on language access that requires officers to provide appropriate language assistance in any contacts with those residents with limited English speaking skills.

Over the next year, the police department and the city will take a number of additional steps, including providing Spanish and English language notices and complaint forms, assessing language skills of bilingual officers and training staff on how and when to access interpreters and translations.