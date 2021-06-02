🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — In a brief virtual meeting Tuesday the Hanover Area School Board voted to renew a network service agreement with LINK Computer Corporation, but two board members complained there wasn’t enough information and voted no.

The agreement is for the MERAKI network renewal to run from July of this year through June 2026 at a cost of $71,660. Board Member Vic Kopko voted no due tot he lack of information, while Matthew Redick said the board had not discussed the move and also voted no. LINK provides the service as a COSTARS vendor, a program that allows school districts and other local governments to bypass bidding requirements and take advantage of deals already arranged by the state, presumably at a lower price.

The board also voted to send notification to the Northeast Pennsylvania District Health Trust of intent to withdraw from the Trust in June of next year. The Trust is a consortium formed by area districts in an effort to lower health insurance costs, and it require a year’s notice before a member can withdraw. Several districts routinely send such a notice annually to give themselves the option of withdrawing, but do not follow through.

And the board approved:

• The 2021-22 membership agreement between the district and the Pennsylvania School Boards Association at an annual cost of $11,070. Area districts, including Hanover Area, use a variety of service offered by the Association, including updating district policies.

• An agreement with WVIA and the district for the Enhanced Scholar Program for three years at an annual cost of $1,425. The local public television station’s program includes participation in the Scholastic Scrimmage quiz show, the Kids Clubhouse in the Classroom program, the station’s Artist of the Week, and other programs.

• Approved a three-year agreement with the Hanover Area Confidential Secretaries running from July 1 this year through June 30, 2024.

• Approved the list of graduates for the commencement ceremony set for next Tuesday.