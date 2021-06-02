Couple exchanged vows May 28, 1951

🔊 Listen to this

A treasured photo from their scrapbook shows Mr. and Mrs. George Willis Gross on their wedding day, May 28, 1951.

Ask Beverly Gross what convinced her, so many years ago, that George Gross was good husband material and a smile spreads across her face.

“That’s easy,” she told a reporter. “He’s a nice guy.”

As for George, he has a more elaborate story about how he first noticed Beverly at a high school football game.

“She was sitting by herself, not saying anything, and I thought that was a good thing — a woman who doesn’t gab,” George said, flashing a grin across the living room at his bride of 70 years so she’d know he was teasing.

The couple, who live at Masonic Village near the Irem Country Club in Dallas, celebrated their wedding anniversary on May 28, seven decades after exchanging vows in front of the Rev. H. Halbert Jacobs at the Evangelical United Brethren Church of Berwick in 1951.

The bride, who was 18, had grown up as Beverly Dawn Davis, daughter of Harvey and Martha Kile Davis.

The groom, a 19-year-old son of Paul T. and Dolores Heil Gross, was on a three-day military pass.

“Our honeymoon was a bus and train trip from Berwick to Indiana,” George said, noting that after the wedding he had to report to Camp Atterbury, where he had been assigned to train troops who would be sent to Korea.

Beverly moved into a small apartment in a town near the base and George had a pass that allowed him to leave the base and join her every evening.

Following his military service, George said, he worked at several places, and each time he left one place of employment, it was always “for a better job.” Among his work places, he counts Kaiser Metal Products, Philco, American Biltrite Rubber Co., and Pittston Apparel. He retired from Dana Perfumes Corp., where he had been the plant manager for 17 years and vice president for 15 years.

Beverly worked at J.J. Newberry, Levittown Home Improvement and Sears and took care of the household and the couple’s two children, while George worked and went to college at night and on Saturdays. He earned an associate’s degree in business administration from Rider College, now Rider University, in New Jersey, and a B.S. in information systems from King’s College in Wilkes-Barre. George also studied advanced programming at Columbia Institute and both Beverly and George took several classes at Luzerne County Community College.

The couple spent more than half their married life, 41 years, on Hilltop Street in West Wyoming. When their bi-level house with its many steps became difficult to navigate, they were happy to find a new home at the Masonic Village in Dallas, with everything on one level.

Over the years they’ve enjoyed traveling to England, Wales and Scotland, as well as to Belgium, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic, Italy and Spain, with Spain striking them as the friendliest place.

Nowadays they enjoy watching cowboy movies and mysteries, and occasionally going out to dinner.

The couple has two children: G. David Gross, who lives in Rochester, N.Y., with his wife, Mary Ann, and their daughter, Caitlin; and Debra Ann Gross Wardach, who lives in Big Bass Lake, Lackawanna County, with her husband, Charles Wardach.

Beverly is the sister of the late Elaine Davis Hess and the late Doris Davis Bower. She has one brother, Loren Davis.

George is the brother of Harriett Gross McCue, and the late Paul James Gross.

The couple also has a number of cousins, nieces and nephews, who live in Pennsylvania, New York, North Carolina and South Carolina.