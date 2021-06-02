Police say a golf club was used in assault

PITTSTON — City police arrested a man from Duryea on charges he twice attacked a bicyclist after a near collision Tuesday.

Bryan D’Amico, 36, of Main Street, used a golf club to assault David Piccola who was almost struck by his vehicle on North Main Street near the Dollar General store at about 6:30 p.m., according to court records.

Piccola told police he rides a bicycle several times a week from his Plains Township residence to Coxton Railyards and was nearly struck by a vehicle driven by D’Amico, court records say.

After Piccola and D’Amico exchanged words, Piccola alleged D’Amico followed him, swerved his vehicle nearly striking him several times while yelling, “Ill (expletive) kill you.”

Piccola alleged D’Amico pinned him with his vehicle causing the two men to fight near the store. When D’Amico went to the trunk of his vehicle, Piccola believed D’Amico was retrieving a firearm and rode away, court records say.

Police in court records say Piccola rode to summon help as D’Amico continued to follow and swerve at him. While riding down Coxton Road, Piccola stopped at the U.S. Gas service station when D’Amico allegedly approached Piccola with a golf club striking him multiple times.

Piccola defended himself by punching D’Amico.

Police said Piccola had imprints on his back by being struck by the golf club, which the head snapped off due to the blows, according to court records.

Piccola told police, court records say, he was unable to run away due to bicyclist shoes he was wearing.

A witness told police D’Amico pulled out in front of her causing her to serve her vehicle to avoid a collision. Police said the witness went after “a guy on a bike” and continued to honk the car’s horn and swerving the vehicle toward the bicyclist, court records say.

D’Amico told police he was “sideswiped” by the bicyclist who yelled profanities at him. D’Amico slowed next to the bicyclist asking if he was okay.

After D’Amico stopped, he claimed the bicyclist pulled his own shirt over his head and punched him 20 to 30 times, court records say.

Police said they couldn’t collaborate D’Amico’s version of alleged events.

D’Amico was charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, possessing instruments of crime, reckless endangerment, simple assault, harassment, criminal attempt to commit aggravated assault by vehicle, driving with a suspended license and seven traffic violations. He was arraigned Wednesday by District Judge Ferris Webby Sr. in Luzerne County Central Court and jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $20,000 bail.