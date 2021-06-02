Police say a loaded firearm found during traffic stop

🔊 Listen to this

PLYMOUTH — A traffic stop turned violent when a Wilkes-Barre man reached for a bag containing a loaded handgun and attempted to disarm a borough police officer during a struggle early Tuesday morning.

Duran Marsh Thomas, 28, of South Meade Street, was arrested after he was stunned by a Taser during a fight with officers, according to court records.

Police said Thomas was operating a Mercedes Benz traveling in excess of 80 mph in the wrong lane on East Main Street near Bridge Street at about 2:20 a.m., court records way.

An officer initiated a traffic stop that Thomas ignored, continuing to drive at a high rate of speed and turned onto Center Avenue eventually stopping in the rear of Turkey Hill, police allege.

Police allege Thomas initially refused commands to roll down the driver’s side tinted windows. When he did roll down the window, the officer allegedly noticed Thomas appeared to be under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance with slurred speech.

The officer asked Thomas if he had any weapons inside the vehicle, at which, Thomas replied he did not.

When the officer asked Thomas to exit the vehicle, he refused asking, “Why, I’m not getting out of the car,” court records say.

Police in court records say Thomas became “extremely aggressive” and began reaching toward a bag on the passenger side.

Thomas allegedly refused to keep his hands on the steering wheel as he continued to reach toward the bag prompting the officer to reach inside the car and grab Thomas’ hands.

Thomas punched the officer several times in the chest eventually exiting the vehicle, court records say.

The officer stunned Thomas with a Taser that had little effect. Thomas allegedly attempted to grab the Taser causing the stun gun to fall to the ground in addition to the officer’s radio during the struggle.

Court records say the officer drew his service revolver as Thomas once again reached for the bag inside the vehicle. The officer holstered his revolver and began to pull Thomas away from the vehicle, court records say.

As the struggle was happening, according to court records, a disorderly crowd gathered and were yelling, “Black Lives Matter,” and hurled expletives at officers.

Thomas was subdued after other officers arrived at the scene.

A woman in the crowd refused to listen to officers’ commands to disburse and was arrested when she interfered with emergency medical technicians evaluating Thomas for chest pain, court records say.

Police said a handgun was found as the vehicle was being towed from the scene including cash that fell from under the dashboard.

A search warrant was served on the vehicle resulting in police finding a loaded .380 caliber handgun, according to court records.

Police said Thomas is prohibited from owning, carrying and possessing a firearm due to prior criminal convictions.

Thomas was arraigned by District Judge James Haggerty in Kingston on charges of aggravated assault, fleeing or eluding police, disarming a police officer, resisting arrest, simple assault, driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license, illegal possession of a firearm, firearms not to be carried without a license, harassment and several traffic violations. Records from the Luzerne County Correctional Facility say Thomas was released after posting $100,000 bail.