Terrell Lighten extradited from Florida to face charges filed by Kingston police

🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — A man from Rhode Island charged with discharging a firearm during a road rage incident last year was recently extradited from Florida where he was captured.

Police said Terrell Lighten, 27, of Newport, was returned to Luzerne County May 28 when he was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, and one count each of firearms not to be carried without a license, terroristic threats, propel missiles into occupied vehicle, reckless endangerment and terroristic threats. He was arraigned by District Judge James Haggerty in Kingston and remained jailed Wednesday at the county correctional facility without bail.

According to police:

Police Sgt. Eric Keiper observed two vehicles driving slowly and next to each other on Wyoming Avenue near Pringle Street just after 3 p.m. on Sept. 18.

Keiper heard a gunshot and both vehicles accelerated at a high rate of speed.

Keiper pursued one vehicle that stopped on Rutter Avenue near East Vaughn Street.

The driver of the vehicle claimed he was involved in a verbal altercation with the other driver who discharged a round that struck the fuel tank.

Police said they identified Lighten as the other driver who allegedly fired the round.

Det. Thomas Paratore searched the area for surveillance footage and located Lighten’s vehicle parked between a storage building and a residence on East Vaughn Street. The vehicle was registered to Lighten, police said.

Police said an arrest warrant was issued for Lighten on March 2.

Lighten was arrested in Orange Park, Fla., and jailed at the Clay County Jail in Florida until he was extradited to Luzerne County.

Lighten also has addresses listed as Flemming Island, Fla., and East Orange, N.J.