🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Wednesday showed Luzerne County with 12 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death. The death count is at 813.

The new report brings the county’s total cases to 31,823 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 18,446 cases and 474 deaths; Monroe County has 14,709 cases and 317 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed that as of Wednesday there were 580 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,203,443.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of May 21–May 27 stood at 3.8%.

Fully vaccinated people may choose not to wear a mask indoors or outdoors unless the business or organization requires it, following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Vaccine distribution

According to the CDC, as of Wednesday morning, June 2:

• Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 58.5% of its entire population, and the state ranks 9th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

• 54.4% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated while 71.2% have received their first dose.

• Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

• Vaccine providers have administered 10,619,481 total vaccine doses as of Wednesday, June 2.

• 4,722,449 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 40,800 people per day receiving vaccinations.

• 1,568,368 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

• 6,290,817 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 11,346,680 doses will have been allocated through June 5:

• 297,160 first/single doses will have been allocated this week.

• 299,960 second doses will have been allocated this week.

To date, we have administered 10,619,481 doses total through June 1:

• First/single doses: 6,290,817 administered

• Second doses: 4,328,664 administered

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Statewide data

There are 989 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 248 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

As of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, there were 45 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 27,259 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 162,198 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 638 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,610,343 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 71,735 resident cases of COVID-19, and 15,414 cases among employees, for a total of 87,149 at 1,592 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 13,289 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 28,769 of our total cases are among health care workers.