This Bag is Mine now open at Wyoming Valley Mall.

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — “This Bag is Mine” — a store which features stylish handbags, wallets and accessories — recently opened at the former Verizon Wireless location at Wyoming Valley Mall.

Jamie and Nick Praschak, of Old Forge, said they have found a home for their handbag business that they have been slowly growing over the past several years.

“It has been an amazing journey to watch the business grow from 31 handbags when we started to now having over 300 in stock,” said Nick Praschak. “Although we were very cautious when we came to the mall in February, it could not have been a better decision. The mall staff has been instrumental in helping us grow and we literally doubled our business in just 2 months”

This Bag is Mine carries popular brands such as Alyssa, Le Miel, Handbag Republic, and LA Terre Fashion.

Nick Praschak brings more than 20 years of retail sales experience to his business. As a former International Consultant for Kirby Vacuums, he has worked in all 50 states and has traveled the world, visiting more than 20 countries, buying and selling in all corners of the earth.

The Praschaks said they are looking forward to a long and successful relationship with Wyoming Valley Mall.

“The knowledge of the people we have around us has been tremendously helpful and the people have been amazing,” Praschak said.

