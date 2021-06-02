🔊 Listen to this

The new Panera Bread, that features drive-thru service, opened Wednesday in the Wilkes-Barre Township Commons.

A customer places her order at the kiosk in the new Panera Bread in the Wilkes-Barre Township Commons on Wednesday.

Customers enjoy their lunch at the new Panera Bread in Wilkes-Barre Township Commons on Wednesday.

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Symphony Saunders stood in line with her toddler daughter, True, waiting to place her order at the new Panera Bread that opened Thursday in the Wilkes-Barre Township Commons off of Mundy Street.

The real wait, however, was over — the old Panera Bread restaurant was destroyed in the June 2018 tornado that ripped through several businesses along Mundy Street. Since then, faithful Panera customers have been anticipating the rebuilding and reopening of the new restaurant that features drive-thru service.

“I love it here — they have clean food,” Saunders said. “It’s healthy food with no artificial coloring, no sweeteners and no preservatives. Nothing is fried and it all tastes good.”

Cody Hess, manager, said Panera will be open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. He said he has hired 60 employees full and part-time and more are needed. He said interested applicants can stop by and talk to him, or apply online at panera.com.

“This feels fantastic,” Hess said. “Panera has been the cornerstone of Wilkes-Barre and our reopening was highly anticipated.”

Hess, who grew up in Huntington Mills and graduated from Northwest Area High School and James Madison University,

said the new restaurant is a brand new model for Panera, with new decor and an open-air seating area that featured a fireplace and a kiosk for customers to opt to place their orders without standing in line.

“It’s bright and airy,” Hess said. “And we source fresh produce daily. Our menu is 100 percent clean — no artificial colors, sweeteners or preservatives. We are the first brand to ever do that. And we list the calories of every dish we serve right on the menu for our guests to see.”

Brandon Appenzeller and Skyler Crispell, both of Nanticoke, were enjoying their lunch in the large dining area.

“This is amazing food — it’s the best,” Appenzeller said.

Crispell, who noted that it was his first meal at a Panera Bread restaurant, added, “It’s really good.”

At a high-top table, Torre Whitenight of Bloomsburg, who takes courses at Luzerne County Community College, had finished her lunch and was reading.

“This is a great place to sit and eat and I don’t feel awkward being by myself,” Whitenight said. “And this place is very efficient and they offer a lot of healthy options. Being a vegetarian, the menu here offers several good options.”

The Wilkes-Barre Township Commons was devastated by the tornado of June 2018 and the buildings that housed Panera and other retail stores were condemned and demolished.

In March, Chris Weilminster, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Urban Edge Properties of Paramus, New Jersey, site developer, said a decision has not yet been made as far as additional development on the site.

“The tornado was obviously a horrible event for us and our neighbors in the community,” Weilminster said. “We are happy to be able to bring back a cherished place like Panera Bread. Everything is undecided at this time. Any decision would be deal-driven — we would have to find the right tenants for any transaction to make sense. Right now, there are no negotiations going on for future development of that parcel.”