NANTICOKE — State police at Wilkes-Barre charged a Nanticoke woman with delivering controlled substances to a correctional officer who collapsed while working at the State Correctional Institution at Dallas, Jackson Township, last year.

Nicole Megan Hagenbach, 33, of East Noble Street, delivered Percocet and Adderall pills to Robert Bath at the main gate at SCI-Dallas on July 24, 2020, according to court records.

Bath collapsed while working at the prison about one hour after meeting with Hagenbach, court records say.

Bath was found dead inside his residence on July 27, 2020, with evidence of drug use near his body.

State police allege surveillance cameras recorded Hagenbach meeting with Bath, including bank documents showing Bath had transferred more than $20,790 to Hagenbach from Jan. 1 to July 26, 2020.

Investigators also uncovered text messages between Hagenbach and Bath that referred to the delivery of prescription pills.

According to the criminal complaint:

Hagenbach and her infant daughter were observed meeting with Bath at the prison’s front gate at about 5:30 p.m. July 24, 2020. Bath was employed as a sergeant at the prison.

About 70 minutes after Hagenbach left, Bah collapsed while working and was transported to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center where he was given NARCAN. When Bath regained consciousness, he refused further treatment and was given a ride home by a co-worker.

Bath failed to show up for work from July 25 to July 27. A prison lieutenant and a deputy warden went to Bath’s residence finding him dead on July 27.

Investigators say they found a mirror with a white powdery substance, a red straw, bags with white residue, a drug pipe and two Oxycontin pills in the same room when Bath was found. Two cell phones and a bank statement were also recovered from the residence.

The bank statement showed 54 transactions of Bath transferring a total of $20,793 to Hagenbach, the complaint says.

Text messages showed Bath and Hagenbach were engaged in discussing quantities, dosages, prices and delivery times on July 24, according to the complaint.

During an interview with investigators, Hagenbach admitted she delivered Percocets and Adderall to Bath while he was working at the prison.

Hagenbach was arraigned Wednesday by District Judge Brian James Tupper in Kingston Township on charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of contraband and endangering the welfare of children. She was released on $25,000 unsecured bail.