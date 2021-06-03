🔊 Listen to this

The COVID-19 pandemic appears to have hit Pennsylvania hospitals financially, according to a new report, but Geisinger Wyoming Valley not only did well, it exceeded averages for both the Northeast Region of the state and the state itself.

The Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council released the first of its annual financial analysis reports this year, reviewing finances for the 2020 fiscal year and comparing that data to previous years. Overall, the report notes the total margin — income over expenses for both patient services and other operations such as cafeterias and gift shops, decreased by 2.7 percentage points, from 6.63% in Fiscal Year 2019 to 3.93% in Fiscal Year 20.

The change “reflects the financial impact on hospitals due to the pandemic COVID-19 crisis,” Joe Martin, Council executive director, said in a media release. “Many hospitals will face serious financial challenges as Pennsylvania works to mitigate the fiscal impact of the epidemic.”

The council groups hospitals into nine regions, with Luzerne and Lackawanna Counties in the nine-county Region 6. While statewide the total margin was 3.93%, the region 6 margin was 9.03%. Geisinger Wyoming Valley was clearly a big influence on that average, posting an 18.3% total margin for the fiscal year 2020.

Two hospitals did better than that: Lehigh Valley Pocono had a total margin of 18.84% and Troy Community Hospital had a total margin of 18.57%. Locally, Lehigh Valley Hazleton also outperformed the state and region, with a total margin of 9.8%.

Of the 15 General Acute Care hospitals in Region 6, four posted negative total margins, with Wilkes-Barre General having the second lowest margin, -6.09%. Guthrie Towanda Memorial had the lowest regional rate at 7.27%.

Geisinger Wyoming Valley also had — by far — the highest total operating margin in the region over the last three years: 18%, compared to Lehigh Valley Hazleton’s three-year average of 9.3%, the region average of 9.16%, and the state average of 5.7%.

While the news may be good for most area hospitals, Martin noted in the release that it did not bode well statewide.

“In Fiscal Year 20, 38% of Pennsylvania hospitals posted a negative operating margin, and 18% of Pennsylvania hospitals posted an operating margin between 0% and 4%,” he said. “These are very troubling indicators.”

