Judge: Carter displayed ‘arrogance’ by not accepting responsibility

🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Any hope of a lenient sentence for former Pittston Area band director Brendan J. Carter, convicted on multiple sex offenses involving nine teenagers, was ignored by Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. on Thursday.

Carter, 31, was sentenced by Sklarosky to seven-to-14 years in state prison after the judge determined he met the criteria of a violent sexual predator, which mandates lifetime registration of his address, employment and vehicle with authorities under the state’s Megan’s Law.

Sklarosky with imposing the lengthy prison sentence noted Carter displayed “arrogance” by failing to accept responsibility for sexually assaulting nine students, ages 13-17, for a period of time while teaching music or leading them in band practice and competitions.

“The defendant was in a position of trust and supervisor in charge of students who were placed under his care. He was expected to be among these kids to serve as a role model and mentor and certainly he let the victims down in that regard,” Sklarosky said before imposing the sentence on nine separate cases.

A jury convicted Carter on 22 child sexual offenses following a week long trial that ended with the verdict Oct. 2.

Dressed in yellow prison clothing and shackled, Carter did not apologize.

Instead, he asked for leniency, saying he wanted to become a “productive member of society,” adding he hasn’t worked since his arrest in 2018.

His lawyer, Andrew Joseph Katsock III, told the judge in seeking a lower sentence that Carter is needed at home to help his mother, Maureen Carter, to care for a large house.

Assistant District Attorney Nancy Violi said Carter has not shown remorse, noting he has impacted the lives of nine students.

“The damage to the students can never be undone,” Violi said, asking for consecutive sentences on each of the nine cases.

Luzerne County detectives arrested Carter in October 2018 on allegations he sexually assaulted and played sexual type games with students in the school’s band room or during private music lessons.

Details of the sexual acts were extremely graphic, which were used by Paula Burst, a counselor with the state’s Sexual Offender Assessment Board, to give the opinion Carter meets the criteria of a sexual violent predator.

Before being sentenced, Burst testified Carter played truth or dare type games that ended with one student performing a lewd act on Carter during a dare.

“He had this internal drive to sexually assault these minors over a period of time,” Burst testified, adding Carter first “groomed” the minors into sexual acts.

Over a period of time, Burst said minors tend to believe playing sexual type games or talking about sexual acts is normal behavior.

“My opinion, Mr. Carter meets the definition of predatory behavior. He groomed the victims and took advantage of them by being their band director. He should had been a mentor but a mentor doesn’t sexually assault children,” Burst said.

One victim testified Carter “took away” his high school years, saying he has trouble sleeping.