The Times Leader Beer Gang is back with its weekly episode.
This week the gang reviewed SBC Hopcellerator.
The Beer Gang releases a new episode each Monday.
Previous episodes of the Beer Gang can be seen by following the links below, or going to the Beer Gang’s YouTube page.
Season 2
Episode 1: Stewart’s Spiked Seltzer
Episode 2: La Chouffe Belgian Blond Ale
Episode 3: Seagram’s Escapes.
Episode 4: Samuel Adams’ Porch Rocker.
To see any of the 24 episodes in Season 1, click here.