The Pride flag was raised on Wilkes-Barre’s Public Square Thursday to mark Pride month for the LGBTQ community.

WILKES-BARRE — Looking up at flag flapping over Public Square Thursday morning Peggy Jayne saw herself in one of the rainbow stripes.

Queer NEPA and the NEPA Rainbow Alliance raised the flag earlier for the LGBTQ community’s celebration of Pride month and the 68-year-old Jayne was awestruck.

“I came out when I was 15,” Jayne of Wilkes-Barre. “I never, ever thought that I’d be alive to see the progress of the gay community as I see now. Never thought I’d see a Pride flag up there.”

Jayne wasn’t alone and was among the small crowd of approximately 30 people that gathered for the event some called historic.

Tabetha Lepine said it was the first time she saw a Pride flag over Public Square.

Lepine, 39, of Wilkes-Barre adorned the back of her jean jacket with multi-colored hearts and the letters spelling “HUMAN.”

A drag queen performer, Lepine, explained her message, “So for me, we’re all the human race. It shouldn’t matter what box you supposed to fit into.”

“I grew up here all my life pretty much and, going through the motions, I could never fathom this would ever happen. It’s history making,” added Nicole Hall.

It was the third flag raising this week for Hall, chair of Queer NEPA, and she reflected on the significance when she addressed the crowd.

“Pride is a time to reflect and come back to our community to know where we came from, to be proud of who we are, to be proud of what we’re doing in this community,” Hall said.

Anthony Melf, chair of the Rainbow Alliance, echoed Hall’s call to continue making progress individually and collectively.

“Even today there’s still no state law in Pennsylvania or federal law specifically prohibiting discrimination against LGBTQ people in public accommodations such as retail stores, restaurants, parks, hotels, doctor’s offices and banks,” Melf said.

Those gaps, as well the lack of protection for LGBTQ people against being unfairly evicted or denied housing, would be filled by the PA Fairness Act and the federal Equality Act, Melf said.

Wilkes-Barre is one of the 40 municipalities statewide with non-discrimination ordinances protecting LGBTQ people, Melf noted.

The architect of the ordinance, City Council Vice Chair Beth Gilbert McBride, and Chairman Tony Brooks, whose frank account of his coming to terms with him being gay helped with the passage of the law in 2016, offered words of encouragement and support.

Mayor George Brown welcomed the group and pledged his support as well. “You have a friend in the mayor’s office,” he said.

Her friends in the LGBTQ community opened the eyes and mind of Angela Sperrazza.

An assistant district attorney in Luzerne County, Sperrazza recalled how she didn’t fit in growing up because of her awkward shape, frizzy hair, glasses, gapped teeth and love of musical theater and the law. She was introduced to a world of artists, free thinkers and activists and thanked her “guardian angels with rainbow-colored wings” for accepting her.

“I wanted to come here and tell you I’m a better person because you let me in your community. I’m a better prosecutor because you taught me how to listen,” Sperrazza said.

Encouraged by the flag raising, Jayne wanted something more.

“I am so glad with the progressiveness of Wilkes-Barre and all that stuff and I love the Pridefest,” Jayne said of the festival held by the LGBTQ community. “But one thing I’d still like to see is a gay pride parade here, love to see that.”