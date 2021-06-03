🔊 Listen to this

NANTICOKE — Luzerne County Community College announced Friday that, following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, students, staff, visitors and guests “who are fully vaccinated will no longer be required to wear face masks or physically distance themselves in any setting on campus.”

The media release announcing the change cited the decline in COVID-19 infection rates in Luzerne County. The number of new cases each day had been in single digits for seven consecutive days until Thursday, when the state reported 34 new cases, and there have been fewer than 40 new cases per day for two weeks.

The new policy does not apply to those who are not yet vaccinated.

“Individuals who are not fully vaccinated must continue to wear a mask and follow all measures of prevention. The new mask guidelines for Luzerne County Community College are effective at the Main Campus in Nanticoke, as well as its off campus centers in Wilkes-Barre, Pittston, Scranton, Shamokin, Hazleton, Berwick, and Watsontown,” the release said.

The college is also returning to full capacity in its classrooms and opening the campus facilities to external groups, which includes resuming live tours for both small and large groups.