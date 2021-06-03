🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Rain forecast for Friday pushed back the opening of the Coal Street Splash Pad by a day.

The pad will open at 10 a.m. Saturday, just in time for the heatwave predicted to arrive this weekend. Temperatures are expected to climb into the high 80s and 90s.

Hours of operation will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. But the pad will close with the threat of inclement weather.