WILKES-BARRE — The show will go on July Fourth in Kirby Park, fireworks and music included.

Mayor George Brown Thursday said the celebration will be held from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. with a traditional fireworks display beginning at dusk. Thanks to donations, SkyShooter Displays Inc. will light up the night sky with pyrotechnics, Brown said.

Fearing the free event would fizzle, Brown put out a call for help in May to cover the estimated $12,500 for fireworks, $1,000 for a sound system and fees charged by musical groups. Vendors the city relied on in the past were hurt financially by the COVID-19 pandemic and couldn’t come through, he said.

“We’re going to piece it together. We’re going to do our best,” Brown said at a May 11 press conference.

The pieces have fallen into place since then.

Live entertainment will also be on the bill featuring, Eddie Day and the Starfires, Daddy-O and the Sax Maniax and Chris Bohinski, host of PA live! on WBRE-TV.

Food vendors, craft vendors, amusement rides and games will be there too.

Sponsorships are still available and anyone interested can contact the city’s Special Events Coordinator Patty Hughes at [email protected]