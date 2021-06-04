🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A city-based wrestling-focused video production company has sued a New Jersey independent wrestling group, accusing the latter of breaching their contract by holding pay-per-view events.

IndependentWrestling.TV claims it might be out a half a million dollars over the alleged breach of contract.

IndependentWrestling.TV, which has a home address of 67-69 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre, filed the suit on Friday through their attorney, Lars H. Anderson, of the Kingston-based Hourigan, Kluger & Quinn.

According to the suit, IndependentWrestling.TV entered into a contract with Game Changer Wrestling, based out of Haddonfield, N.J., on March 19, 2020.

The suit suggests that IndependentWrestling.TV would film, produce and distribute the New Jersey company’s professional wrestling bouts.

The suit says that IndependentWrestling.TV and Game Changer wrestling had agreed to terms that included IndependentWrestling.TV having exclusive rights to hold pay-per-view events for Game Changer.

But, the suit alleges, Game Changer changed their minds.

“On Dec. 1, 2020, (Game Changer) informed (IndependentWrestling.TV) to breach the distribution agreement by producing and live streaming (Game Changer’s) pay-per-view events through an alternate platform,” the suit says.

The suit goes on to say that Game Changer proceeded to have a total of 36 pay-per-view events between Dec. 5 and May 15, and IndependentWrestling.TV says these “were a violation of the signed distribution agreement between the parties.”

IndependentWrestling.TV claims it notified Game Changer of the alleged breach of contract, but that the pay-per-view events continued to occur.

The suit says that damages cannot be calculated until Game Changer provides the full amount of revenue garnered by the pay-per-view events, “but it is believed the damages are in excess of $500,000.”

The suit is asking a Luzerne County judge to enter a judgement in favor of IndependentWrestling.TV. No lawyer of record was listed in the document for the New Jersey company.