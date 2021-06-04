🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam Friday said coronavirus is still present in our communities, which is evident from the daily count of COVID-19 cases statewide.

The Department of Health on Friday announced that additional COVID-19 testing sites will open to the public in Luzerne and Cumberland counties. The sites are available through a partnership with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare (AMI).

“This reinforces the need for continued testing across the state,” Beam said. “We encourage anyone who feels they need or want a test to take advantage of any of the COVID-19 testing clinics, if they think they have been exposed to COVID-19. Much of the news and attention has shifted to COVID-19 vaccines, but testing is still a critical part of our response to ultimately stop the spread of COVID-19.”

Luzerne County

Beginning Monday, June 7, through Thursday, June 10, testing will be available daily, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the Edwardsville Pierogi Fest at 470 Main St., Edwardsville.

This will be a drive-thru and walk-up site.

Cumberland County

Beginning Tuesday, June 8, through Saturday, June 19, testing will be available daily, Tuesdays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds, 1000 Bryn Mawr Road, Carlisle. This will be a drive-thru and walk-up site.

There are two other AMI COVID-19 testing sites currently operating across the commonwealth:

The Luzerne county site at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport will run Mondays through Fridays through June 25.

The Centre county site will run Tuesdays through Saturday through July 3.

• Up to 450 people can be tested per day.

• Mid-nasal passage swab PCR tests will be performed.

• Testing is on a first-come, first-serve basis and is completely free.

• No appointment is necessary.

• Testing is open to individuals who are not county residents.

• Patients must be ages 3 and older and are not required to show symptoms of COVID-19 in order to be tested.

• Patients are encouraged to bring a photo-ID.

• Registration will also be completed on-site.

• The turnaround time for testing results is one to three days after testing.

The AMI testing site will be open to anyone who feels they need a test. It is important that even people with no symptoms who have tested positive isolate in order to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Individuals who are tested should self-quarantine while they await their test results. Individuals who live with other people should self-quarantine in a private room and use a private bathroom, if possible. Others living in the home with the individual awaiting test results should also stay at home. The department has additional instructions for individuals waiting for a COVID-19 test result. Individuals who test positive will receive a phone call from AMI while individuals who test negative will receive a secured-PDF emailed to them from AMI.

The department believes that increased testing in counties will help determine the prevalence of the virus and assist the county in moving forward. There are currently 28 counties in the commonwealth where the percent of positive cases is above 5 percent on the Early Warning Monitoring Dashboard. Each county is being monitored as the state continues to examine all available data.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people who are fully vaccinated do not get testing following a known exposure, if asymptomatic, with some exceptions for specific settings. Otherwise, the department recommends getting tested for COVID-19 if you come in contact with an infected individual or if you are experiencing symptoms.