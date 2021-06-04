🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Friday showed Luzerne County with 29 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths. The death count is at 815.

The new report brings the county’s total cases to 31,886 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 18,461 cases and 474 deaths; Monroe County has 14,718 cases and 319 deaths.

The Department of Health Friday confirmed there were 703 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,204,802.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of May 21–May 27 stood at 3.8%.

NOTE: The Department of Health will continue to update the most recent data on COVID-19 in Pennsylvania each day of the week at noon through a press release Monday through Friday. The Saturday and Sunday data will be included in a Monday release beginning June 7.

Vaccine distribution

According to the CDC, as of Friday morning, June 4:

• Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 58.7% of its entire population, and the state ranks 9th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

• 54.7% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated while 71.4% have received their first dose.

• Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

• Vaccine providers have administered 10,763,516 total vaccine doses as of Thursday, June 3.

• 4,814,663 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 34,500 people per day receiving vaccinations.

• 1,535,371 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

• 6,350,034 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 11,346,680 doses will have been allocated through June 5:

• 297,160 first/single doses will have been allocated this week.

• 299,960 second doses will have been allocated this week.

To date, we have administered 10,763,516 doses total through June 3:

• First/single doses: 6,350,034 administered

• Second doses: 4,413,482 administered

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Statewide data

There are 900 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 212 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

As of 11:59 p.m. Thursday, June 3, there were 30 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 27,325 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

wear a mask indoors or outdoors unless the business or organization requires it, following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

There are 162,477 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 638 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,626,860 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 71,810 resident cases of COVID-19, and 15,433 cases among employees, for a total of 87,243 at 1,592 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 13,309 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 28,799 of our total cases are among health care workers.

