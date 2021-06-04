Volunteers with Fork Over Love distribute meals earlier this year. The group’s June distribution dates have now been set. Times Leader file photo

WILKES-BARRE — June meal distribution dates and locations have been announced by Fork Over Love, a 501(c)(3) organization that purchases hot, chef-made meals from small, independent restaurants and then distributes those meals at locations throughout the community for free.

The next event is Monday, June 7, at Miner Park in Wilkes-Barre, as noted below. An earlier version of the schedule had an incorrect date.

Meals will be distributed on a first-come first-serve basis. Please do not arrive early. Food distribution will not begin until 5 p.m. You are asked to remain in your car and follow the drive-through signs to pick up your food. For more information, or to learn how you can help Fork Over Love support the community, visit forkoverlove.org or call 570-331-8362.

The distributions will be as follows:

• Monday, June 7, 2021 5-6 p.m.

Miner Park

Intersection of Dagobert Street and Firwood Avenue, Wilkes-Barre

• Tuesday, June 15, 2021 5-6 p.m.

Annunciation Parish

122 S. Wyoming St., Hazelton

• Wednesday, June 23, 2021 5-6 p.m.

Distribution Sponsored by Highmark

Location TBD – visit forkoverlove.org for updates on location.