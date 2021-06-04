Police Chief Doug Higgins believes there are more victims

KINGSTON TWP. — A Harveys Lake man who admitted to sexually abusing a then 14-year-old girl 21 years ago was charged Friday with sexually assaulting three girls.

Jack P. Covert, 62, of Second Street, Dallas Township, forced three girls to take baths with him, sit on his lap in a hot tub while naked and assaulted them sexually multiple times, according to court records filed by Dallas Township police.

Police allege the assaults began in the early 2000s.

Township Police Chief Doug Higgins believes there are more victims who are urged to come forward.

“We suspected Jack Covert was involved in something that we couldn’t really prove; we never had a victim,” Higgins said. “We suspected it but we never had a victim come forward up until October when somebody came forward. We made an arrest on that, put it on social media and as soon as we did, there were three or four more that came forward; That’s why we’re here today.”

Covert has been jailed since township police arrested him in November on child corruption charges involving another victim.

After Covert’s arrest, Higgins said three girls reported Covert sexually assaulted them inside his residence.

The three girls allege Nicole D. Anderson, 50, assisted in the assaults. Anderson is facing child endangerment and corruption charges. She has not been arraigned.

Child assault allegations against Covert stem back 20 or more years, Higgins said.

“I’m very confident there are more victims out there and if there are, please come forward by calling us at 570-674-2003,” Higgins said, noting victims can also reach out to township police on their Facebook or Twitter pages.

During the arraignment by District Judge Brian Tupper, Covert said he doesn’t know one of the victims.

While Covert remains jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $500,000 bail stemming from his November arrest, Tupper set Covert’s bail on the latest charges at $105,000.

Court records say Covert was convicted of sexually assaulting a then 14-year-old girl at a tattoo studio he owned on South Main Street, Wilkes-Barre, in September 2000. He appealed the conviction and was awarded a new trial by the state Superior Court, which ruled then judge Mark Ciavarella was wrong to address the jury outside the presence of Covert’s lawyer and prevented certain evidence from being presented.

Covert pleaded guilty to indecent assault under a plea agreement with prosecutors to avoid a second trial. He was sentenced to three months at the county correctional facility.