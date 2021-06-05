🔊 Listen to this

Dallas High School had its 60th graduation on Friday night, and these shots show Claire Marnee Charlton, valedictorian for the class of 2021, delivering a stirring speech where she discussed overcoming the challenges of the past year, and also the class of 2021 looking on as salutatorian, Mia Grace Reinert, delivers her speech. The Times Leader will have a special section in the coming weeks, compiling full coverage of all of our area’s graduations.