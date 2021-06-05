🔊 Listen to this

Continuing to reflect the steady decline of new COVID-19 cases that began at the end of April, this week’s Times Leader review of data for 41 ZIP codes all or partially in Luzerne County shows only five of those codes had more than 10 new cases from May 28 to Friday.

Of those, only one had more than 30: The Hazleton code of 18201, reporting 34. The Wilkes-Barre code of 18702 reported 20 new cases. Long at or very near the the top of the list of weekly new cases, the numbers for both codes this week were the lowest they’ve been in eight months.

Only three other codes reported more than 10 new cases: Hazleton’s 18202 had 15 cases, while Berwick’s 18603 and Kingston’s 18704 had only 12 new cases. Berwick’s code is roughly evenly split between Luzerne and Columbia counties, with the largest population center, Berwick itself, in Columbia County.

Of the remaining codes tracked by the Times Leader, 11 reported no new cases while another nine reported only one new case.