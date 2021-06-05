🔊 Listen to this

Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown spoke of the city coming back from the COVID-19 pandemic when he addressed the Downtown Wilkes-Barre Business Association Friday morning.

WILKES-BARRE — Ever the boosters, Mayor George Brown and his downtown counterpart Larry Newman assumed what could be described as “good cop bad cop” roles to discuss the recovery of the city and its Main Street businesses from the pandemic.

Brown and Newman shared their optimism, but from different perspectives, days after a New York Times story chronicled the struggle of businesses downtown to survive the COVID-19 pandemic.

Where Brown talked of bringing people back to the downtown with parades and the Farmers Market, Newman also spoke of looking forward, but not without looking at the damage done.

The two men spoke to approximately 30 members of the Downtown Wilkes-Barre Business Association Friday morning. They met in person — many without masks — at the Best Western Plus Genetti Hotel & Conference Center, for the first time in more than a year since attendance restrictions were lifted Monday.

Brown, who last month allowed vaccinated people to enter City Hall without masks, set a positive tone for the group.

“If you didn’t love Wilkes-Barre, you wouldn’t be here today,” Brown said.

Eighteen months into his four-year term, Brown, a Democrat, has faced more than his share of challenges in addition to those brought on by the pandemic. He’s battled with City Council to pass his budget, had to replace the roof that was blown off City Hall in a storm and deal with an aging and often out-of-service elevator to get to his fourth-floor office.

For businesses and restaurants about to close their doors and lay off employees, his administration distributed $373,000 in no-interest loans.

Given that environment, Brown said, investors are taking an interest in Wilkes-Barre.

“We’re bringing Wilkes-Barre back. We’re bring back the vibrancy. We’re bringing back the investments and we’re going to make Wilkes-Barre great again,” Brown said.

Parades are planned to bring people downtown. The Farmers Market with vendors will start up on June 24. The Fourth of July fireworks show is back on at Kirby Park. Two new hotels are in the works as well as other new businesses moving here.

“I promise you, you will not know the landscape of Wilkes-Barre in three years,” Brown said. “As Larry Newman knows, because he (was in) that wonderful article in the New York Times, we’re going to bring back the city.”

Newman, executive director of the Diamond City Partnership focused on the revitalization of the downtown, was interviewed for the story.

“The amount of positive attention and positive comments that have been made about, specifically the grit and resilience of our downtown, as we are trying to come back and it’s business owners, is something that has now been read by a global audience,” Newman said.

His hope is that it will “pay dividends” as the work continues on rebuilding the downtown economy, Newman said.

And there’s work to be done.

“I think everyone knows that downtown Wilkes-Barre during the last 14 months has been knocked down hard, hard,” Newman emphasized. “But the question is not whether you’re knocked down, it’s whether you get back up again.”

The recovery is taking place, Newman said. In the lead are residential developments at the former Sterling Annex and the South Franklin Street building that was formerly home to the Rosenn Jenkin & Greenwald law firm.

Businesses, on the other hand, are taking longer to rebound, mainly due to their lost revenue. They’ve benefited somewhat from local, state and federal aid. A total of 236 downtown businesses received more than $22 million in assistance, Newman said.

“But I also want people to understand the scale of what has happened here, Newman added to put the aid in context. “Based on our best 2019 estimates and based on some pretty conservative assumptions, it’s probably safe to say that downtown businesses during the pandemic lost more than $200 million in revenue.”

Much of that loss came from office workers who have been working remotely from home. Newman said a prior study done by the DCP concluded the average office worker spent $3,700 a year in downtown businesses.

Some workers have returned and preparations are underway to bring even more back downtown, Newman said.

Still, what the downtown will look like in the long term is unknown. “We literally don’t know, which means we have to plan for things to be difficult for a while yet,” Newman acknowledged.

In the New York Times story Newman compared the pandemic to “an asteroid heading toward earth.” He put it in more familiar terms Friday.

“Well, I think this is our flood,” Newman said, referring to the Susquehanna River inundating the Wyoming Valley in June 1972 during Tropical Storm Agnes.

Unlike the flood, the pandemic has affected communities across the country and world, Newman noted. But, similar to the flood, it will be a consequential.

“I think this is going to be one of those pivot points that we are going to look back on as a hinge moment in the evolution of our downtown and the evolution of many many communities across the country,” Newman said.