🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Saturday showed Luzerne County with 14 new cases of COVID-19 and one new deaths. The death count is at 816.

The new report brings the county’s total cases to 31,900 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 18,465 cases and 475 deaths; Monroe County has 14,723 cases and 320 deaths.

The Department of Health Saturday confirmed there were 488 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,205,290.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of May 21–May 27 stood at 3.8%.

NOTE: The Department of Health will continue to update the most recent data on COVID-19 in Pennsylvania each day of the week at noon through a press release Monday through Friday. The Saturday and Sunday data will be included in a Monday release beginning June 7.

Vaccine distribution

According to the CDC, as of Friday morning, June 4:

• Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 58.7% of its entire population, and the state ranks 9th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

• 54.7% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated while 71.4% have received their first dose.

• Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

• Vaccine providers have administered 10,763,516 total vaccine doses as of Thursday, June 3.

• 4,814,663 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 34,500 people per day receiving vaccinations.

• 1,535,371 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

• 6,350,034 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 11,346,680 doses will have been allocated through June 5:

• 297,160 first/single doses will have been allocated this week.

• 299,960 second doses will have been allocated this week.

To date, we have administered 10,763,516 doses total through June 3:

• First/single doses: 6,350,034 administered

• Second doses: 4,413,482 administered

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.