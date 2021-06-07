🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Monday showed Luzerne County with 10 new cases of COVID-19 and one new deaths. The death count is at 817.

The new report brings the county’s total cases to 31,918 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 18,475 cases and 476 deaths; Monroe County has 14,731 cases and 320 deaths.

The Department of Health Monday confirmed there were 297 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,205,989.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of May 28-June 3, stood at 2.9%.

Vaccine distribution

According to the CDC, as of Monday morning, June 7:

• Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 59.4% of its entire population, and the state ranks 9th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

• 55.7% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated while 72.1% have received their first dose.

• Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

• Vaccine providers have administered 10,885,227 total vaccine doses as of Monday, June 7.

• 4,891,522 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 30,000 people per day receiving vaccinations.

• 1,508,429 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

• 6,399,951 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 11,946,240 doses will have been allocated through June 12:

• 299,960 first/single doses will have been allocated this week.

• 299,960 second doses will have been allocated this week.

To date, we have administered 10,885,227 doses total through June 7:

• First/single doses: 6,399,951 administered

• Second doses: 4,485,276 administered

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Statewide data

There are 767 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 180 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The percentage of COVID-19 cases in 0-to-49-year-olds is rising as indicated by the COVID-19 age distribution of COVID-19 cases from January 2021 to date on June 7

As of 11:59 p.m. Friday, June 4, there were 24 new deaths, as of 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, June 5, there were 5 new deaths, and as of 11:59 p.m. Sunday, June 6, there were 6 deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 27,360 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 162,587 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 638 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,641,582 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 71,834 resident cases of COVID-19, and 15,441 cases among employees, for a total of 87,275 at 1,592 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 13,313 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 28,821 of our total cases are among health care workers.