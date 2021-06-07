🔊 Listen to this

A home at 328 Sunset Dr., Dorrance Township, was destroyed in a fire on Nov. 30, 2019. Times Leader file

WILKES-BARRE — A Nanticoke man apologized Monday for igniting a fire that destroyed a Dorrance Township home in 2019.

Randy Joseph Yost, 34, was sentenced by Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas to two years, three months to six years in state prison on charges of arson and failure to control a fire. He pleaded guilty to the charges March 16.

State police in court records say a surveillance camera recorded Yost setting fire and taking pictures using leaves and yard debris next to 328 Sunset Dr. on Nov. 30, 2019. Yost stoked the flames that ignited the house, which was destroyed in the blaze.

Diana Rollar, who owned the home, previously testified in court that the fire has caused her to suffer anxiety and other health issues, including losing family possessions.

Rollar did not attend Monday’s hearing.

“To the family, I’m sorry. I was not in the right state of mind. I feel really bad about it,” Yost said before Lupas imposed the sentence. Yost was given credit for 555 days time served at the county correctional facility.

Yost’s sentencing hearing was delayed as his attorney, Charles G. Ross Jr., challenged restitution.

Assistant District Attorney Carl Frank introduced evidence from Erie Insurance showing Rollar’s insurance policy had a $260,000 limit on the dwelling and $195,000 for loss of personal possessions. The insurance company also paid nearly $20,963.33 to provide housing for Rollar after the blaze.

Despite the insurance policy caps on coverage, the loss of the house was $320,000 and personal possessions was calculated at $248,000.

Lupas ordered Yost to pay $475,963.33 in restitution.