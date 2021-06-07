🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A series of three lawsuits were filed on Monday against the former Pittston Area band director who was recently sentenced on multiple sex offenses involving nine teenagers.

The lawsuits name as defendants the recently-sentenced Brendan J. Carter, 31, along with Pittston Area School District and another employee at the time, Nicholas Viccica, who the suits allege failed to properly make reports about accusations of Carter’s abuse.

The suits, filed in Luzerne County Court on Monday, were filed by Neil T. O’Donnell and Gerard W. Gaughan of the Kingston-based O’Donnell Law Offices, on behalf of three of Carter’s victims.

Carter was sentenced last week to spend between seven and 14 years in state prison by Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. after being convicted on 22 counts of child sexual offenses last October. Carter was also deemed a sexually violent predator during the sentencing hearing.

According to the lawsuits, Carter’s abuse was systematic.

“Starting in 2013, Defendant Brendan Carter began a course of conduct that included (1) identifying the most vulnerable minor male band members at Pittston Area High School and who were the most susceptible to his sexual coercion; (2) grooming those boys with gradual acts of increased sexual perversion; and (3) extorting, forcing and compelling high school students to submit to his sexual desires and perversions,” the suit reads.

The suits provide graphic details of Carter’s abuses, describing Carter forcing the boys into sexual experiences as part of a supposed “initiation” ritual.

But the suits go on to say that at least two students reported the abuse to Viccica, another band instructor, who would be a mandatory reporter as an employee of a school district. But the suit says Viccica did not actually make the reports.

“By failing to report credible allegations of abuse while acting in the course and scope of his employment with the Pittston Area School District, Defendant Nicholas Viccica violated Pennsylvania law and allowed Brendan Carter’s sexual abuse of children to escalate,” the suits say. They go on to say that much of the worst of Carter’s abuse could have been avoided if a report had been made.

Additionally, the suits suggest Pittston Area School District has a history of failing to protect students from sexual abuse, citing the case against former teacher Colleen McGarry, who admitted to conducting a sexual relationship with a student.

The three victims represented by the O’Donnell Law Offices variously accuse Pittston Area School District and Viccica of negligence, along with negligent hiring on the part of Pittston Area. Additionally, they are seeking damages from Carter for the abuse and emotional distress he inflicted upon them.