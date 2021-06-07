🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — The diocese of Scranton announced two upcoming events: a golf tournament to raise money for education and formation of men seeking to become priests, and the return of the Catholic Women’s Conference that was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The John Yourishen Memorial Vocations Golf Classic is set for July 2 at the Blue Ridge Trail Golf Course in Dorrance Township. It will be a captain and crew format, beginning with lunch at 11 a.m. followed by a shotgun start at noon, and concluding with a reception and awards dinner immediately after play. It benefits the Saint John Vianney Endowment, named for the patron of parish priests, and was created to raise permanently restricted donations for seminary education in the diocese.

The Women’s Conference, which typically draws hundreds, will be hosted by Marywood University June 19. Opening remarks are set for 8 a.m. followed by celebration of the Mass by Bishop Joseph Bambera at 8:30 a.m. The conference concludes at 4 p.m.

“Throughout the day, various speakers will focus on Divine Mercy, which is when God’s love meets and helps us in the midst of suffering,” according to a media release. Keynote speaker Theresa Bonopartis “will share her deeply personal story of guilt, shame, healing and ultimate redemption through Divine Mercy. Bonopartis came to her life’s work after experiencing abortion as a teenager. It was only in discovering God’s infinite mercy and capacity to forgive that she came to learn how to forgive herself. She has collaborated with the Sisters of Life to co-found Entering Canaan Ministry: Healing After Abortion.”

Other speakers include The Rev. Chris Alar of the Marian Fathers of the Immaculate Conception and Sister Virginia Joy of the Sisters of Joy. The event includes Eucharistic adoration, recitation of the rosary and inspirational music performed by Cleveland-born Christian music artist Taylor Tripodi and her band. There will be a continental breakfast, a lunch, and an opportunity to shop at the Catholic Vendor Marketplace.

Cost is $40 before June 9. The conference will be livestreamed at a cost of $20 to participate. Student tickets are $20 and women religious are welcome at no charge.

The golf tournament was renamed in memory of a loyal supporter of the classic since its inception. Yourishen provided “a significant estate gift” to the endowment fund. He not only loved golf, he was a member and a past president of the Wyoming Valley Country club, and a founding member and board member of the Glenmaura National Golf Club. A member of Saint Jude Parish in Wright Township, he coached basketball at St. Jude School.

The Rev. Alex Roche, diocesan director of vocations and seminarians, is serving as chair of the event, with Diocesan grant writer Sandy Snyder as co-chair and Bambera as honorary chair. There are still opportunities to support the tournament as golfer, “archangel and angel” sponsors, flag sponsor or hole sponsor. a list of options is available by texting DOSGOLF to 41444 or by going to https://www.dioceseofscranton.org/vocations-golf/.

“Participation in the golf tournament as a sponsor or golfer provides much needed financial support for our seminarians as they answer God’s call to serve our Diocese in priestly ministry,” Roche said in a release. “We are grateful to our donors for providing this life-changing opportunity for our seminarians to share their gifts in service to God and one another.”