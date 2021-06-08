🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A South Main Street staple is closing its doors after an eight-year run in the city.

Letts Eat Flavors of India announced in a video posted to their Facebook page that the restaurant would be closing.

The video didn’t specify when exactly Letts Eat would closing, but the Facebook post signified that the video would be “a final post ” and a “goodbye and thanks to all our customers.”

“Despite our success, the Letts Eat staff and management have all mutually decided to end our journey of providing warm meals for everyone to enjoy,” said a member of the Letts Eat team in the video. “Thank you to all of you for the love and support.”

Issues of a personal matter, including health issues and issues pertaining to “relocation out of the area” were cited in the video as reasons why the popular Indian restaurant would be closing its doors.

“We are truly grateful for all those who have stuck with us for the last eight years,” the Letts Eat team said.

The video closed with a special goodbye from Syed and the rest of the Letts Eat team, and one final message of appreciation:

“Thank you all for your support.”