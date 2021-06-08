🔊 Listen to this

The Diamond City Partnership (DCP), Wilkes-Barre’s nonprofit downtown management organization, announced the kick off of the Sunsets on South Main Happy Hour series on Monday.

The series will start on Thursday, June 17, and be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at Midtown Village.

This free outdoor celebration will feature live music from the Indigo Moon Brass Band, adult beverages for purchase from Susquehanna Brewing Company and Boozy B’s, outdoor seating, and Pop Up Shop vendors.

Sunsets on South Main will be held at Midtown Village all summer long from 5 to 7 p.m. on the Third Thursday of each month:

• Thursday, June 17- Indigo Moon Brass Band

• Thursday, July 25 – The Tribe

• Thursday, August 19 – Stealing Neil

• Thursday, September 16 – Bret Alexander and Friends, ft Ellie Rose & The Husty Brothers

The community is encouraged to come Downtown for happy hour and free concerts. Afterward, concertgoers can enjoy dinner in the heart of Downtown’s Art, Culture, Dining and Entertainment District, where you can find cuisines from around the world.

These events are part of DCP’s larger “Downtown Rebound” initiative to bring life, vitality, and vibrancy back to our center city and support our small retail business and restaurant owners.

The events are supported by PNC Bank, Berkshire Asset Management, Community Bank, BB&T, Times Leader Media Group, DiscoverNEPA, and the Luzerne County Visitors Bureau for this event.

For more information about our upcoming events, please visit @DowntownWilkesBarre on Instagram and Facebook.