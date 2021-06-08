🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County is set to vote Tuesday on the fourth tax break request this year, this time for a 100-acre development known as the Hazleton Logistics Park near the intersection of Route 309 and the Arthur Gardner Highway in Hazleton.

Like the others, this break would be under the blight-reduction Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance (LERTA) program, which means taxes must be paid on the land throughout the decade the break on new structures is in effect.

Hillwood Properties, the developer, initially sought 100% real estate tax forgiveness while offering to pay $10,000 annually to the county in lieu of taxes. After receiving a lukewarm response from council, it has presented a new request for 90% forgiveness the first seven years, 80% in the eighth year, 70% in the ninth and 60% in the tenth.

With this revision, the county will receive a projected total $456,756 in taxes over the decade, the company said, describing its new payment as “substantially more.”

Including the $7,223 annual payments on the land, the county’s yearly receipts would be $31,256 the first seven years and gradually rise to these payments the final three years: $55,289, $79,322 and $103,355. Once the break is over, the company estimates it will pay $247,553 in total county taxes.

The company plans to construct two buildings measuring approximately 1.2 million and 500,000 square feet.

According to paperwork and a presentation last month by Hillwood representative Chris Fencel and the company’s legal counsel, Attorney Conrad A. Falvello, of Sugarloaf Township:

The project site is a former strip mine that has been largely vacant and undeveloped for nearly 60 years.

“We’re excited to bring this development to the market and to the community for the future economic benefit that it holds in tax generation as well as employment,” Fencel told council.

Both the city and Hazleton Area School District have approved tax breaks for the site, he said.

The project has all required permits, and construction of the first property should begin in July and finish within a year, Falvello said.

Hillwood is heavily marketing the property and receiving “lots of inquiries,” Fencel said. He estimated the project will create hundreds of jobs but said he can’t provide specifics without knowing the occupant. The property is suitable for a variety of warehouse/logistics and light industrial/manufacturing uses.

Council members Harry Haas and Walter Griffith expressed concerns about the initial tax break structure that has since been revised.

Councilman Robert Schnee thanked Hillwood for investing in the site, saying it will be a “big shot in the arm” for the city’s fiscal recovery and local businesses.

“Again, it’s one of those places where nothing would ever be built on it if you didn’t proceed with this,” Schnee said.

Tuesday’s meeting starts at 6 p.m. and will be virtual, with attendance instructions posted under council’s “public meetings online” link at luzernecounty.org.

The other three tax breaks approved by council this year:

• Missouri-based NorthPoint Development’s latest project in Hanover and Newport townships will receive the same package now requested by Hillwood: 90% tax forgiveness on new construction in the first seven years and then 80%, 70% and 60% in the final three years.

The break is for a $125.2 million development on 122 acres known as the “Bliss Earth Conservancy site” off Middle Road. The county is projected to receive a total additional $575,000 in revenue throughout the break. After that, the property is estimated to generate $2.6 million annually, including $663,632 paid to the county.

• Fairfield, Connecticut-based Bluecup Ventures will receive 65% in real estate tax reduction on new development over 10 years for its $120 million warehouse project on 360 acres that will eliminate a towering culm bank motorists face as they cross the county line on Route 309 in Hazle Township.

As is, the three taxing bodies currently collectively receive $15,439 in real estate tax revenue annually from the land. Bluecup’s payments are projected to jump to $1.74 million each year during the break and to $3.6 million after the break is over, the company said.

• Bethlehem-based Hazleton Creek Commerce Center Holdings LLC will receive full tax forgiveness on its five new structures for a decade because the 400-acre site is badly scarred from past surface and deep mining and two dumps, officials said.

The $500 million project along Routes 309 and 924 in Hazleton and Hazle Township is projected to generate $5 million to $6 million in real estate tax payments to all three taxing bodies annually. Taxing bodies will collectively receive $15,700 on the land annually throughout the break.

Council had discussed but never voted on a $10,000 annual payment in lieu of taxes from Hazleton Creek. That agreement is on the agenda for Tuesday’s work session, which follows the voting meeting.