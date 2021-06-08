🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas chronicled the actions of Ravone Davis as “destructive, harmful and hurtful.”

Davis, 33, a homeless man from New York City, went on a strong-armed robbery spree in Wilkes-Barre and Wilkes-Barre Township from September 2018 to February 2019 randomly mugging anyone he selected to be his target, according to court records.

In several cases, Davis attacked a 73-year-old man after the victim departed a Luzerne County Transportation Authority bus in front of Park Avenue Towers on Park Avenue, Wilkes-Barre, and conspired with another person to pistol-whip and steal from a man who exited a pizza restaurant on Spring Street with a take-out order, court records say.

Davis appeared before Lupas on Tuesday to be sentenced on nine separate cases that include several counts of robbery, aggravated assault, terroristic threats and illegal possession of a firearm.

Davis had the opportunity to apologize for his criminal behavior. He opted to stay quiet.

“I cannot understand the serious nature of these offenses,” Lupas said. “You’ve had prior robberies in the past prior to going on this spree. A guy picking up a pizza and you pistol-whipped him. I feel for the victims impacted by this.”

Lupas sentenced Davis to 10 to 20 years in state prison on the nine separate cases. Davis pleaded guilty to the charges March 23.

Police in Wilkes-Barre and Wilkes-Barre Township arrested Davis when he was found hiding inside an apartment at Sherman Hills on Feb. 22, 2019, a day after two strong-armed robberies in the Wyoming Valley.

Davis’ attorney, Janan Marie Tallo, said her client never had a family structure and felt “alone.”

“I personally hope Ravone uses this time to turn things around. He’s been very respectful to me. I know he could offer something to society,” Tallo said, noting Davis accepted responsibility by pleading guilty to the offenses.

“I appreciate the defendant has been respectful to defense counsel but he wasn’t respectful to the citizens of Wilkes-Barre,” Assistant District Attorney Brian Coleman said.

Coleman said several victims were senior citizens, calling Davis’ actions, “Atrocious.”

Davis was also sentenced on charges he assaulted an ex-girlfriend and stole her cell phone.

When Davis was arrested Feb. 22, 2019, he was wanted on a robbery parole violation in New York.

Court records list Davis’ arrests:

Feb. 21, 2019: Davis brandished a handgun while robbing a man outside United Check Cashing, Wilkes Plaza, Wilkes-Barre Township Boulevard in Wilkes-Barre Township. A firearm offense was filed separately.

Feb. 21, 2019: Davis and another man conspired to rob a man and a then 16-year-old boy of their cellphones and a case of beer in the area of 312 New Grant St., Wilkes-Barre.

Feb. 8, 2019: Davis charged with assaulting and robbing an ex-girlfriend on North Empire Court, Sherman Hills, Wilkes-Barre.

Jan. 20, 2019: Davis charged with assaulting an ex-girlfriend and stealing her cell phone at Sherman Hills, Wilkes-Barre.

Jan. 15, 2019: Davis charged with assaulting and robbing a 73-year-old man outside Park Avenue Towers, Park Avenue, Wilkes-Barre. The victim told police he was approached from behind, picked up and slammed onto a concrete sidewalk, and punched in the face several times.

Jan. 8, 2019: Davis was accused of punching a 70-year-old man in the face and stealing the victim’s wallet in the area of Kidder and Pearl streets, Wilkes-Barre. Police said the victim suffered a fractured jaw, a concussion and facial injuries.

Jan. 7, 2019: Davis and another man pistol-whipped and robbed a man outside a pizzeria on Spring Street, Wilkes-Barre.

Sept. 6, 2018: Davis and another man pistol-whipped a man on Butler Street, Wilkes-Barre. A cell phone was stolen, police said.

Prosecutors withdrew charges against Davis’ co-conspirator on July 20, 2020.