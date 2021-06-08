🔊 Listen to this

Jerome said that at least two fire extinguishers were discharged throughout the church and the church’s Sunday school wing.

Fecal matter was left in multiple places throughout the church, including in the women’s bathroom, on a chair in the fellowship hall and on the church’s American flag.

Pages from Pastor Andy Jerome’s Bible, ripped out and left on the floor. Jerome’s church, the Parsons Primitive Methodist Church, was vandalized on Monday.

WILKES-BARRE — A church in the Parsons neighborhood was struck by vandals sometime Monday, including damage to the pastor’s Bible and to an American flag displayed inside.

Images from a post to the Wilkes-Barre Crime Watch Facebook group highlight the damage done to the Parsons Primitive Methodist Church, located on Austin Avenue.

Pastor Andy Jerome said that he was notified shortly after 5 p.m. on Monday evening of the vandalism, which had been discovered by cleaning crews that came into the church around that time.

“We think it happened sometime between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.,” Jerome said. “We had church members in here before 10 a.m., and the building was secure when they left.”

Damage was discovered all throughout the church and the church’s Sunday school wing.

At least two fire extinguishers were discharged throughout the building, and Jerome’s Bible was shredded, with torn pages left scattered all over the floor.

Fecal matter was discovered on the floor of the women’s bathroom, on a chair in the main fellowship hall and on the church’s American flag.

In addition to the destruction of property, a soundboard was stolen from the church’s sanctuary, as well.

The damage was extensive, and according to Jerome, costly.

“We’re estimating around $7,000-$10,000 in total damages,” Jerome said. “Cleanup is starting tomorrow morning, and it looks like it will take around four days.”

In the meantime, programs and groups held throughout the week will be canceled or moved to a virtual setting while the repairs and cleanup are completed.

The vandal or vandals are believed to have entered the building through a basement door that may have been left ajar, according to Jerome.

“It’s one of those heavy doors that, if you don’t slam it, it might not close all the way,” he said.

Jerome said that the church has filed a report with the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department in regard to the incident.

“The chief called me personally this morning to say he was working on it,” Jerome said.

A post from the police department’s Facebook page on Tuesday afternoon said that the incident was under investigation, and that a sweep of the surrounding neighborhood proved negative. Investigators are in the process of collecting any possible security footage from the area.

There are no suspects in the incident, according to the post.

Since news of the vandalism broke, numerous churches and other organizations have reached out to help, and Jerome said that a new American flag was already on the way.

Members of the Shawnee Fort Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution said they felt strongly about replacing the flag after seeing reports of the vandalism.

As a long tradition, DAR members present American flags to new citizens at naturalization ceremonies, as well as to schools, youth groups, veterans homes, hospitals and other sites, so this donation fit in with the group’s mission of promoting the history and importance of the flag to our country, the chapter added.

Jerome was grateful for the donation, and for everyone who has reached out to offer help in the last 24 hours since the damage was discovered.

“I’m overwhelmed by the outpouring of support we’ve received from the community,” Jerome said. “It’s been a bright spot in this dark time.”

Anyone with information, or who may have captured security footage of the incident, is asked to contact the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department at 570-208-4218, the Wilkes-Barre Detectives Division at 570-208-4222 or to contact the church by calling 814-577-9719.