Convicted double murderer Holly Crawford’s third attempt for a new trial failed.

The state Superior Court last week upheld the decision by Luzerne County Judge Fred A. Pierantoni II denying Crawford any solace under the Post Conviction Relief Act.

Pierantoni was the presiding judge over Crawford’s 2015 trial when a jury convicted her on two counts of first-degree murder in the slayings of Ronald “Barney” Evans, 73, and his 43-year-old son, Jeffrey Evans, on April 21, 2014.

State police at Shickshinny said Crawford accompanied her then boyfriend, James Edward Roche, 38, to confront the elder Evans, Crawford’s former boyfriend, at a residence in Hunlock Township.

Crawford lured the elder Evans to the door when Roche fired multiple rounds from a .22-caliber rifle, court records say.

Jeffrey Evans came out, yelled at Roche, and was shot five times in the back.

Crawford appealed the conviction, which was upheld by the Superior Court in her first appeal attempt. She then filed for relief under the post conviction relief act that was denied by Pierantoni on June 24, 2020.

Crawford then appealed Pierantoni’s denial to the Superior Court.

Three members of the Superior Court on June 3 upheld Pierantoni’s ruling denying Crawford solace.

Crawford claimed in her latest appeal ineffective assistance by her trial lawyers alleging they failed to call Roche to testify on her behalf, and her trial lawyers failed to request a mistrial due to statements by prosecutors to the jury.

Separate trials were held for Crawford and Roche.

In an 11-page ruling, the Superior Court opined Crawford’s appeal has no merit finding her trial lawyers put on a defense strategy to separate Crawford from Roche and attempted to perceive Roche as, “an abusive, domineering boyfriend.”

The appellate court further found prosecutors and Crawford’s trial lawyers agreed to certain instructions to the jury following questionable statements to the jury by prosecutors.

Roche was convicted by a separate jury on two counts of first-degree murder and is serving life in prison.