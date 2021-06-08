🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — During another lengthy day of testimony for the trial of Gene Hawkins, accused of fatally stabbing Lashaun Overton nearly six years ago, much of the testimony came from an eyewitness who said he was so close to Overton that he was practically his brother.

Hawkins, 51, has been on trial this week, accused in the 2015 stabbing death of Overton, 34, during a dispute at the Hazleton apartment building they both lived in.

Rasun Tyler also lived in the building, and he was there that night in September 2015, and he said he saw as Hawkins stabbed Overton. Tyler’s version of events was virtually exactly the same as that of other eyewitnesses.

Tyler said he arrived at the apartment building while Overton and Hawkins were arguing. Overton, Tyler said, stayed in his doorway while arguing with Hawkins.

According to Tyler, he said he tried to intervene in the argument, asking both of them to calm down and “be the bigger person,” but he said neither would listen to him. He said Hawkins returned to his apartment, came back with a knife and “leaped” up the stares to stab Overton, still standing in his doorway.

Then, he said Hawkins walked off, with Overton following, seemingly in shock and clutching his chest, firing shots at Hawkins before collapsing.

“He just fell,” Tyler said, emotion in his voice.

Tyler said that he and others fled, with Tyler thinking others would take Overton to the hospital. When he learned Overton died, he said he went to Hazleton Police to give his statement.

Prosecutors also called Maria Fabien, who works as a Domino’s delivery driver. She said she had a delivery to the apartment complex, and when she arrived she found it surrounded by police tape and officers.

Fabien said Hawkins, who had apparently ordered the pizza, shouted to Fabien from his doorstep that he refused to pay for the pizza unless she brought it to him, but she couldn’t, due to the police tape. She said her manager then canceled the order out of concern for her safety.

Testimony continues on Wednesday.