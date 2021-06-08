🔊 Listen to this

PLAINS TWP. — A suspect in a rape investigation in New York was captured at a residence on Crow Street early Tuesday morning, township police said.

Cameron James McEwen, 19, address listed as Plains Township, was wanted by state police in New York charging him with rape and other sexual offenses. An arrest warrant was issued May 7.

McEwen was wanted following an incident in or around Orange County, N.Y.

U.S. Marshals Service in Southern District of New York and Middle District of Pennsylvania, Scranton, developed information McEwen was at a residence on Crow Street.

Authorities served the arrest warrant at the residence eventually apprehending McEwen without incident at approximately 6:30 a.m.

McEwen was arraigned by District Judge Joseph Spagnuolo Jr. in Plains Township on a fugitive warrant and jailed without bail at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.

An extradition hearing is scheduled in county court June 16.

McEwen wasn’t the only fugitive captured in Plains Township.

Police said they apprehended Ryan Radford, 37, at the Extended Stay motel at about 3:15 a.m. Monday.

Radford, of Dunmore, was wanted by police in Scranton, Taylor, Old Forge and state police at Kittaning, police said.

Radford was found hiding in a cabinet under a sink and transferred to Scranton police.