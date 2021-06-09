Fellows Avenue, Breaker Road affected
HANOVER TWP. — A pair of roads could be blocked to all traffic for days after a Norfolk Southern train became disabled on the tracks Tuesday evening due to a partial derailment.
Township Manager Sam Guesto said in a text message to a Times Leader reporter that both Fellows Avenue and Breaker Road may be blocked for days while crews work to get the train moved from the scene.
Jeff DeGraff, a media relations representative from Norfolk Southern, confirmed that the train had come to an emergency stop around 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
“Upon inspection, the conductor found an empty tank car had derailed,” DeGraff said. “There were no spills, releases or injuries.”
“The train was carrying a variety of cargo. There were some loads properly labeled as hazardous materials, but they were not in the vicinity of the derailed car so there was no concern,” DeGraff added.
A crew and contractors from Norfolk Southern are en route to the scene with equipment to re-rail the car. DeGraff had no estimate as to how long getting the train fixed and moving would take.