Fellows Avenue, Breaker Road affected

A train that was partially derailed blocks off Fellows Road in Hanover Township on Tuesday. Township Manager Sam Guesto expects that both Fellows Avenue and Breaker Road could be blocked ‘for days.’

HANOVER TWP. — A pair of roads could be blocked to all traffic for days after a Norfolk Southern train became disabled on the tracks Tuesday evening due to a partial derailment.

Township Manager Sam Guesto said in a text message to a Times Leader reporter that both Fellows Avenue and Breaker Road may be blocked for days while crews work to get the train moved from the scene.

Jeff DeGraff, a media relations representative from Norfolk Southern, confirmed that the train had come to an emergency stop around 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

“Upon inspection, the conductor found an empty tank car had derailed,” DeGraff said. “There were no spills, releases or injuries.”

“The train was carrying a variety of cargo. There were some loads properly labeled as hazardous materials, but they were not in the vicinity of the derailed car so there was no concern,” DeGraff added.

A crew and contractors from Norfolk Southern are en route to the scene with equipment to re-rail the car. DeGraff had no estimate as to how long getting the train fixed and moving would take.