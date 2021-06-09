Excitement on both sides as Brown honors LCCC grad Breznay

WILKES-BARRE — It’s hard to say who got the bigger thrill when Elizabeth “Lizzie” Breznay received a proclamation from Mayor George Brown.

Brown, a trustee of Luzerne County Community College, presented Breznay with her degree at the May 27 commencement.

On Tuesday, the mayor reprised his role as presenter of official papers and invited the graduate to City Hall to mark her achievement of earning Summa Cum Laude honors, a 4.0 Grade Point Average and delivering the commencement address.

The 20-year-old Breznay from Plains Township has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair to get around. Non-verbal, she normally expresses herself through the Tobii Eye Gaze Communication device.

However, some words were discernible, like the “Thank you,” when Brown congratulated her.

“This young lady has special needs, but she’s overtaken all of these things that were thrown at her in life and I’m so happy to present her with the Mayor’s proclamation,” Brown said.

“I’m proud to be her friend and her Facebook friend, by the way,” Brown added.

Breznay’s parents Helene and Brian and aide Robin Jones accompanied her to the mayor’s office where the brief ceremony took place. LCCC President Thomas Leary also attended.

Speaking for her daughter, Helene Breznay said, “She is beyond thrilled and we are honored, my husband and I are both honored so much to have this for Lizzie. It’s just unbelievable what’s been going on. We’re so proud of her.”

It’s just the beginning too for her job search and the next phase of her life to put to use her Associate of Applied Science Degree in audio/video communications. She wants to be a multi-media producer, editor, director in broadcasting.

Wasting no time in her preparation for her career, Lizzie has been working on some projects, her mother said and talked specifics.

“She’s been working in Adobe Premier Pro already, creating some audio-video slideshows and she’s been busy. She did this to get herself started and she’s already getting people interested in hiring her to do work,” Helene Breznay said.

Brown has enlisted Lizzie to assist with putting together the funding for the special needs playground to be built at Kirby Park.

“I’m honored to be here with her. Like I said, I’m so happy to have met Lizzie and God Bless her. We’re going to be a good team, a very good team,” Brown said.

Her daughter’s enthusiasm and determination are infectious, Helene Breznay said.

“She doesn’t stop. She’s not giving up. That’s her thing,” Helene Breznay added.