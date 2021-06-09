🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright Tuesday announced $20 million in infrastructure project funding that he said would be federal investments to be made directly in Northeastern Pennsylvania that will help make roads and bridges safer while creating local jobs.

Four Luzerne County projects could receive a total of $5.1 million, if approved.

Cartwright, D-Moosic, announced that all 11 Member Designated Project requests totaling nearly $20 million that he submitted to the House Transportation and Infrastructure (T&I) Committee for consideration were included in the recently unveiled INVEST IN America Act — a $547 billion surface transportation reauthorization package.

The bill was introduced on Friday, June 4, and the T&I Committee announced the approved Member Designated Projects this week. The Committee will review the bill in a markup on Wednesday, June 9. If approved by the Committee, the bill will advance to the floor for a vote by the full U.S. House.

“I’m grateful to the Committee for including our projects and enabling local leaders to speak with a louder voice through their members of Congress when it comes to how federal dollars are spent in our communities,” Cartwright said. “Our work is only beginning. I’ll continue advocating for these projects every step of the way to ensure this funding makes it back to Northeastern Pennsylvania.”

This year, the T&I Committee accepted funding requests — formally called Member Designated Project Requests (MDPs) — from House members for important transportation and infrastructure projects in their Congressional Districts.

State Departments of Transportation (DOT), Metropolitan Planning Organizations (MPO), transit agencies or local governments were eligible to submit these requests to their member of Congress.

Submission of a project by a member of Congress does not guarantee that the project will be funded.

Rep. Cartwright worked with eligible local leaders to identify projects and submitted 11 MDPs in April in accordance with T&I Committee guidance.

Requested projects

Luzerne County

• Crestwood Drive Resurfacing Project

Location: Wright Township

Funding Request: $1.2 million

Project Sponsor: Luzerne County, PA

Description: Resurfacing of 1.72 miles of Crestwood Drive in Wright Township from State Route 309 to State Route 437 where there are numerous pavement cracks, especially in the wheel locations due to the industrial park’s truck traffic. New signing and pavement markings will also be installed to enhance driver safety. This project will enhance safety along this corridor and promote commerce as this is the main access road for the Crestwood Industrial Park.

• Hazleton Bus and Bus Infrastructure

Location: 126 West Mine Street, Hazleton

Funding Request: $1.5 million

Project Sponsor: Lackawanna/Luzerne Transportation Study MPO

Description: Replacement of two diesel buses with two compressed natural gas (CNG) buses and to purchase land and create a park & ride lot. The project is an appropriate use of taxpayer dollars and will be beneficial because (1) the new buses will give Hazleton Public Transit (HPT) passengers a more comfortable and up-to-date public transportation experience while benefiting the environment, and (2) the park & ride lot will supplement the very limited parking currently available to HPT and intercity bus customers, which will increase ridership, reduce traffic congestion and benefit the environment.

• Lower Demunds Road Resurfacing Project

Location: Dallas Township

Funding Request: $1.2 million

Project Sponsor: Luzerne County, PA

Description: Resurfacing of 1.96 miles of Lower Demunds Road in Dallas Township from State Route 1014 to State Route 1044 where there are numerous pavement cracks. New signing and pavement marking will be installed to enhance driver safety.

• Sleepy Hollow Road Bridge Replacement

Location: Butler Township

Funding Request: $1.2 million

Project Sponsor: Luzerne County, PA

Description: This project is to replace a single span bridge over Nescopeck Creek. The current bridge is posted for 10 tons and limits accessibility between St. John’s Road and SR 309. The replacement bridge will have no load postings and permit two lanes of traffic. In addition to the new bridge, the approach roadway paving, guide rail, and signing will be included. This project will improve safety and promote connectivity between State Route 309 and St. John’s Road.

“The Luzerne County Council greatly appreciates the efforts of our Congressman, Matt Cartwright, to include four projects in the Transportation & Infrastructure bill,” said Luzerne County Council Chair Tim McGinley. “The inclusion of these projects would be a significant milestone in improving and upgrading county roads.”

Hazleton Public Transit Director Ralph Sharp, said “These monies will help fund the replacement of two diesel buses with two compressed natural gas buses. In addition, this proposal includes the purchase of an adjacent parcel which will be used to start a ‘Park & Ride’ program. The total estimated cost is $2 million. The extra funds will be a combined effort from PennDOT, which has been a major supporter of improving service at the HPT and our local ‘match’ programs. Both projects will not only improve and expand public transportation in Luzerne County, but also help in preserving the environment.”

Lackawanna, Monroe, Pike and Wayne counties also have projects on the eligible list for funding.