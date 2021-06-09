🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A White Haven woman arrested last summer on 208 felony and misdemeanor counts alleging she stole from her employer was sentenced Tuesday on two charges.

Lauren Elizabeth Myers, 32, of Route 437, was sentenced by Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas to one-year probation on charges of theft and criminal conspiracy to commit theft. Myers pleaded guilty to the charges March 23.

White Haven police in court records say Myers was a cashier at Joe’s Kwik Mart’s Exxon service station where she siphoned money from transactions from Feb. 3 to March 17, 2019, when she was terminated.

Police alleged Myers conducted sales transactions providing customers with change, and afterwards cancelled the transactions, putting money aside.

Myers later gave the money to Nicholas Walters, 39, last known address as White Haven.

Police said Myers kept a note pad to keep track of the cash she stole, court records say.

An arrest warrant was issued for Walters on April 14, 2020. He has not been arraigned.

As Myers’ case moved through the courts, prosecutors and police withdrew all but two of the criminal counts against her.

During the sentencing hearing, Myers’ attorney, Benjamin Stanton, said she has a history of substance abuse and stole the money when she relapsed. Since her arrest in July 2020, Myers has participated in mental health and drug rehabilitation programs.

Lupas ordered Myers to write an apology letter to the owner of the service station and pay $833.48 in restitution, the same amount she was accused of stealing.