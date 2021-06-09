🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Wednesday showed Luzerne County with 9 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths. The death count is at 819.

The new report brings the county’s total cases to 31,942 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 18,480 cases and 478 deaths; Monroe County has 14,749 cases and 321 deaths.

The Department of Health Wednesday confirmed there were 496 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,206,935.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of May 28-June 3, stood at 2.9%.

Vaccine distribution

According to the CDC, as of Wednesday morning, June 9:

• Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 59.8% of its entire population, and the state ranks 9th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

• 56.3% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated while 72.5% have received their first dose.

• Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

• Vaccine providers have administered 10,967,544 total vaccine doses as of Wednesday, June 9.

• 4,945,265 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 31,700 people per day receiving vaccinations.

• 1,487,187 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

• 6,432,452 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 11,946,240 doses will have been allocated through June 12:

• 299,960 first/single doses will have been allocated this week.

• 299,960 second doses will have been allocated this week.

To date, we have administered 10,967,544 doses total through June 8:

• First/single doses: 6,432,452 administered

• Second doses: 4,535,092 administered

According to the CDC, as of Tuesday morning, June 9:

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Statewide data

There are 710 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 175 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

As of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, there were 22 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 27,417 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 162,683 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 638 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,652,121 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 71,857 resident cases of COVID-19, and 15,457 cases among employees, for a total of 87,314 at 1,593 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 13,325 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 28,851 of our total cases are among health care workers.