WILKES-BARRE — Two attorneys who defended Hugo Selenski during his 2015 double homicide trial should had been better prepared to attack a prosecution witness and aggressively question a timeline of events of May 2, 2002, his appellate attorney claims.

Attorney Jeffrey A. Yelen recently filed court papers in support of Selenski’s efforts for a new trial under the Post Conviction Relief Act claiming ineffective assistance of counsel.

A jury convicted Selenski, 47, in the May 2, 2002, strangulation deaths of Michael J. Kerkowski and Tammy Lynn Fassett at Kerkowski’s residence in Hunlock Township. Their bodies were discovered June 5, 2003, in a shallow grave outside a home on Mount Olivet Road in Kingston Township.

Selenski is serving two consecutive life terms in prison.

Selenski is seeking a new trial claiming his trial lawyers, Bernard Brown and Edward J. Rymsza, failed to challenge the story of Paul Weakley, 51, who was a key witness for now-District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce and Assistant District Attorney Jarrett Ferentino.

Yelen believes Brown and Rymsza were ineffective by failing to attack Weakley’s story combined with the timeline of what happened during the afternoon on May 2, 2002.

Sanguedolce and Ferentino acknowledged Weakley gave conflicting, altered and misinformation during 17 interviews with state police and county detectives.

Yelen alleged prosecutors chose to go with one of Weakley’s fabricated stories that “adds up,” with other witnesses’ accounts at the Kerkowski home.

According to Yelen’s court brief, a Kerkowski neighbor reported she saw Kerkowski doing yard work between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., while Weakley testified he accompanied Selenski to the home arriving at about 2 p.m.

Kerkowski needed to leave at 3 p.m. to drive one hour to pick up his children from school at 4 p.m.

Yelen in the court brief argues Weakley left alone in the vehicle they arrived in leaving Selenski behind. At about 5 p.m., the neighbor saw Selenski in the passenger seat of a brown colored vehicle leaving the home.

Yelen believes the time line does not support Weakley’s testimony.

Selenski’s appellate lawyer also questioned how Selenski managed to have someone pick him up since there were no phone calls made from Kerkowski’s house phone and cell phone service in the area was non-existent in May 2002.

At a previous PCRA court proceeding, Brown testified Selenski was “on board” with their defense strategy, which targeted Weakley’s credibility.

Weakley pleaded guilty to federal charges related to the murders of Kerkowski and Fassett. He is serving life in prison.

“Defense counsel had evidence to challenge this time line, to put doubt as to the motive, and to question the story through the cell issues, but defense counsel was ineffective for not using this evidence available to them, and had no reasonable strategy for not using it,” Yelen wrote in his brief.